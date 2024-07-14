Fire guts Emir of Kano’s palace, destroys valuables

Fire guts Emir of Kano’s palace, destroys The Emir of Kano’s palace has been gutted by fire.The fire outbreak was suspected to have been ignited by suspected arsonists late Friday night.

Sources close to the palace has hinted that the fire destroyed a portion of the palace at the Gidan Rumfa where the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, is occupying.

“It was the palace at Kofar Kudu. You know the palace has an entrance from inside while the main entrance is from the front (outside). The key was forced open and what was suspected was that they broke in, set the fire and locked the door,” READ ALSO Boat mishap: one died, 18 rescued in Jigawa

“The throne, air conditioners and other valuables in the palace have been destroyed,” the source said.

Meanwhile, a statement issued on Saturday, by Munir Sanusi Bayero, Dan Buram Kano, Chief of Staff to His Highness, Sarkin Kano, confirmed the fire outbreak

Although, it did not state the cause of the fire.

Reports has itthat the statement said, “On Saturday, 13th July 2024 morning, a fire incident occurred at the outer court of His Highness’s Palace, Kofar Kudu. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the damage was minimal.

‘’The palace Is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the palace and its occupants. We are also investigating the cause of the fire and taking steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.’’