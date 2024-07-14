Police Give Update on Latest Kidnap Incident in Anambra, Recover Victims’ Vehicle

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has said its men and other security agencies are on top of the situation on the recent kidnap case that occured in the state over the weekend.

It would be recalled that a video went viral on social media on Saturday, alleging that no fewer than two persons were kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified gunmen along the Ifite-Amansea Road, behind the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, the capital city of the State.

Giving an update on the incident via a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the Police Response Team swung into action immediately after receiving the report, and has recovered the vehicle of the victims.

He also added that operations and joint security measures have been put in place to ensure safe rescue of the victims, net the perpetrators, and forestall the reoccurrence of such or related incident in any part of the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, states that efforts are ongoing to arrest the assailants and rescue the victims of the abduction incident by 2 pm on 13/7/2024 captured in a video along Ifite-Amansea Road, Awka.

“Meanwhile, the Police Response Team recovered the abandoned victim’s vehicle, and joint security measures/personnel positioning are already in place to forestall such/related incident in the State.

“To this end, the CP charges the Command tactical teams deployed to complement the Joint Security Team to redouble their efforts to deprive the hoodlums of the space they desire so much to perpetrate their evil acts; and vows that the Police Command shall leave no stone unturned in hunting down the assailants,” the statement partly reads.