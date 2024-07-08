Boat mishap: one died, 18 rescued in Jigawa

A report of boat mishap was reported by the offices of the Divisional Olive Officer of Auyo Division in jigawa state On 07/07/2024 at about 2200hrs.

The accident as reported has claims one live, either were rescued. It added that the incident involved a group of marketers from Kwalgwai village in Auyo LGA numbered about twenty (20) both males and females boarded on a canoe.

The canoe was said to have capsized in trying to cross over Kwalgai River towards Hadin village within the same Auyo LGA in Jigawa state.

In a statement issued and signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa state Police Command, DSP Lawal Shiisu Adam confirmed the incidence, and stated in an attempt to save the victims, divers, fishermen, and good samaritans were swiftly notified as a team of Policemen led by the DPO raced to the scene.

The rescue team was able to rescue eighteen (18) passengers alive, while two (2) female passengers were still searching.

Subsequently, on 8/07/2024 at about 0600hrs, among the two females missing, one Habiba Ado ‘f’ age 18yrs of Kwalgai was also recovered, she was quickly conveyed to the Auyo hospital. But she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on call.

Nevertheless, a preliminary investigation indicated that the accident was primarily caused by powerful waves and overloading to a point that the driver was unable to steer the canoe.

While efforts were being intensified to rescue the missing woman, the rescued victims were all rushed to the hospital for medical attention.