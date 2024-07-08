Peter University Woos Prospective Students with New Tech, As Admission Commences for 2024/2025 Session

By Chuka Nnabuife

ADMISSION of students for 2024/2025 academic session is ongoing in Peter University, Achina/Onneh, Anambra State.

Twenty-four (24) Bachelor of Science (BSc) courses and a LLB Law degree are available for full-time study in the Catholic university with state-of-the-art facilities and 24-hour Internet service.

The courses, all approved by the Nigerian Universities Commission are available in four faculties, namely: Faculty of Science and Computing; Faculty of Arts, Social and Management Sciences; Faculty of Medical Sciences and Faculty of Law.

The school with en-suite hostel accommodations serves such courses as BSc studies in Industrial Chemistry; Biotechnology; Microbiology; Biochemistry; Forensic Science; Computer Science; Information Systems; Software Engineering; Information Technology; Cyber Security; Physics & Electronics and Mathematics & Statistics in Faculty of Science and Computing.

In the Faculty of Arts, Social and Management Sciences new students are invited for BSc studies in Accounting; Business Administration; Criminology and Security Studies; Economics; Mass Communication; International Relations and Diplomacy; Political Science and Peace & Conflict Resolution.

There are two BSc courses in Faculty of Medical Sciences. They are in Nursing Science and in Public Health.

All the courses are for full-time study. Admission requirement is “Minimum JAMB cut off mark and credit pass on at least, five (5) subjects (including English and Mathematics) at SSCE/GCE/NECO in not more than two sittings.”

Applicants may visit www.puni.edu.ng/courses for detail on list of courses and visit www.puni.edu.ng/admissions to apply for admission.

The university can be contacted through info@puni.edu.ng or through the telephone lines 08121202221 and 09036787000.

Peter University recently recorded the feat of being the first Nigerian tertiary school, private or public-owned to complete its own fiber optic cable for Internet access with a 35-metre mast. The fibre optics cables were laid around the entire school with 10 terminations, to serve users from the base station at Ekwulobia.

The new technology will equally serve the institution’s broadcast station when it becomes operational. The university is equally deploying current Learning Management Systems (LMS) to enable students and scholars who wants to access its lectures from any part of the world do so with ease and in very new technology.