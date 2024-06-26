Wire Fraud:  Police Arrest Suspect Who Stole N120m From Renowned Businessman’s Bank Account

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 34-year-old suspect, Glory Samuel, for allegedly defrauding a well-known businessman of N120 million.

A statement distributed to reporters in Bauchi, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil,said

“The arrest stems from a complaint filed on April 1, 2024, regarding suspicious withdrawals totalling N2,068,000 from the complainant’s company bank account.”

Police spokesman said “Acting under the directive of the Commissioner of Police, *CP Auwal Musa Mohammed, the State Intelligence Department promptly investigated the case. Their meticulous efforts revealed that the suspect had unlawfully withdrawn a significant amount of N120 million from the complainant’s bank account.”

He said “During interrogation, Glory Samuel admitted to betraying the trust of his neighbour, the complainant, with whom he had shared a market space for over fifteen years. Samuel disclosed that a friend he had met at Federal Polytechnic Bauchi in 2011, before dropping out of computer science, convinced him that he could make money by accessing a wealthy individual’s phone. Exploiting the complainant’s trust, Samuel deceitfully borrowed the phone, allowing his accomplice to install financial applications such as Opay and MoneyPoint. This access enabled them to transfer the funds to different bank accounts on various occasions”.

Wakil said “Following the investigation, the following items were recovered from the suspect:

Eight (8) Tricycles (Keke Napep) N35,000,000 in cash Two (2) uncompleted buildings Sixty (60) bags of cooking charcoal Thirty (30) bags of fertilizer Two (2) motorcycles Two (2) industrial sewing machines”

He said “The suspect, whose lifestyle had dramatically changed, assured his uncle and girlfriend that he was earning money through an online business when they inquired about his newfound income.

He said the suspect will face legal charges in court.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police, *CP Auwal Musa Mohammed, , urges the public to remain vigilant and ensure the security of their financial platforms and report complaints regarding Police misconduct to:*

PPRO: 08034844393

CRU: 08036392107

or on Facebook at *BAUCHI STATE POLICE COMMAND or COMPLAINT BAUCHI and X @crubauchi”