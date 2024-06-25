Disregard any calls to sack IGP, Northern group appeal Tinubu

… passes vote of confidence on IGP, Egbetokun

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Northern Youth Association of Nigeria, has on Tuesday, addressed a press conference, where they a passed a vote of confidence on the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun and asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to disregard any call on the sack of the IGP.

While speaking to Journalists in Abuja, the President of the group, Comrade Godiya Adams stated as follows:

Permit me to thank you all, members of the press present at this briefing, i salute your sagacity at making sure the right information is passed to the public.

Our attention has in recent days been drawn to news making rounds of a group of unpatriotic and disgruntled individuals asking President Tinubu for the sack of the IGP.

“Here we want to state without equivocation, fear or favour, that such actions is not only malicious but selfish and self centered and we are hereby calling on our father, the President and Commander in Chief to desregard such action and to even call such individuals to order as their actions undermines the effort of the IGP to bring the Nigerian Police to global reckoning.

“We are very much aware of the irregularities and corruptions perpetrated by this elements of retrogressive character in the conduct of the recruitment processes of citizens into the Nigerian Police and the only crime of the IGP was to reject such fouled processes, as Nigerians, we want to assure the IGP that we are solidly behind him on this as thing must been done in the proper way.

“There have been a positives with the Nigerian Police under the stewardship of IGP Kayode Egbetokun and Nigerians have are very happy with the way the Police have conducted themselves in the discharge of their duties.

“We urge the IGP to remain focused on giving Nigerians the best police/citizens relationship as these individuals might stop at nothing to tarnish his hard reputation as a police chief of impeccable antecedents.

“We call on Mr President to constitute a panel of investigation that will properly look into these allegations of misconduct and corruption that had mar the recruitment process and bring defaulters to book.

We cannot seat back and watch a few selfish individuals dash our renewed hope.

Nigeria is on track to greatness under President Tinubu and we cannot allow anyone or groups truncate such progress, our voices will always be loud.

God bless Nigeria..