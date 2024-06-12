8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
President Tinubu Condemns Attacks In Katsina, Directs Security Agencies To Go After Assailants

National
President Bola Tinubu strongly condemns the recent spate of attacks against citizens in Dutsin-Ma and Kankara Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

While describing the latest attacks as grisly and sinister, the President emphasizes that more will be done to secure citizens and completely degrade terrorists and other harbingers of death and sorrow in any part of the country.

President Tinubu directs security agencies to go after the assailants and ensure that they are brought to justice.

The President condoles with the families of the deceased, as well as the Government and people of Katsina State, and prays for the repose of the souls of the departed.

