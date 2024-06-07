Core Igbo investors should buy equity shares in Innoson motor manufacturing, Airpeace airline businesses – Ezeonwuka

By Chuks Eke

Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, the Ogilisi Igbo and Spiritual Leader of Igbo nation has charged core Igbo investors who are vast in automobile manufacturing industry to join hands with Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, IVM company and nurture it into an international standard.

He said much as the Innoson Motor Manufacturing business has already grown from strength to strength and become a confirmed world class automobile manufacturing firm, it is still incumbent upon other core Igbo investors who are vast in automobile industry to pull their resources together and ensure that IVM is elevated to the status of world class manufacturing plants like Toyota, Fort, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Nissan, Mitsubishi and other reknowned world class automobile industries.

Ezeonwuka, in his Twitter handle to newsmen, said: “I am begging Ndigbo who are into motor manufacturing and Airline businesses to engage the services of International experts to package all of them together into world class public liability automobile and Airline businesses”.

‘I am saying this as a man with vision that when the resources of such automobile and Airline business experts are pulled together, including their working capital and their expertise, it will no longer be one-man business as it it now but public liability companies which can stand a test of time and compete favourably with their counterparts all over the world”.

“If for instance, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of IVM dies today before IVM becomes a public liability company or Chief Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace Airline dies today before the airline company becomes a public liability company, that means their companies will die with them but if they go public as quickly as possible, then they will continue to wax stronger and stronger with or.without the existence of Innocent Chukwuma or Allen Onyema”, said Ogilisi Igbo

,”The idea is to consolidate existing breakthrough businesses, instead of doing it individually.. Now, Innoson has shown that he has the capacity to produce every type of vehicle, just as Onyema has shown that he is capable of running the. Best Aviation business but there are other prominent Igbomen who have the capacity to join them in those fields to consolidate on the businesses and assume world class standards”.

“if Innoson runs the business as an individual, it can be broken like a single stick of broom, either by death or by sabotage but if other Igbo elites joins hands in the business and it becomes an equity shareholding enterprise, it will remain a competitive world class venture’.

“Consolidation is the key word here. If I may recall, some years ago when individuals were running banks, there were series of failed banks but since some experts were emerged together and recapitalized, the banking industry has continued to wax stronger till date. So, I want experts to access the value of IVM and Air Peace and then inject more shares from Igbo core investors into the businesses so that they will become more consolidated and profit oriented like KLM Ethiopian Airline, Luftanza, Delta and other existing formidable world class Airlines”.

The federal government does not run a successful business ventutre. A particular government in power can establish a company and run it for some time and another regime will come in and run it down like the Ajaokuta Steel Company, Fertilizer Company, even the NNPC and others are victims of federal gove hirnment mismanagents but individuals of like minds can establish a business and run it successfully and that is what I want core Igbo investors to do in the case of Innoson Motor Manufacturing, IVM and Air Peace Airline”.