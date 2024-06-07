Bauchi to conduct LGA elections in 60 days – BASIEC

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC), Ahmed Makama has said that all is set to conduct elections in twenty local government area councils in the state.

Makama made this known while addressing journalists in his office ahead the elections, Friday in Bauchi, nothing that the exercise will going to commence on 10th August, 2024 across all the 20 LGAs.

According to the EC, said in pursuing to the Bauchi State Electoral laws, the law has required the Commission to give sixty days from today which is 6th of August and happened not to be Saturday as traditionally in the state were elections do hold, therefore, the Commission decided to pushed it to the next Saturday which is on the 10th of August, 2024.

He used the medium to solicit for support from media houses in dessiminating the information to the general public regarding the preparation of the elections ahead of the time.

He further disclosed that the will soon invite all political parties, stakeholders involved and inform them about the preparations as well as be ready for the exercise.

“we’ve decided to start the process of the local government elections, the law require that we should give notice of Sixty days from today before the elections date.

“although it has been a traditional for the state in conducting the elections during the weekend like Saturday, however, this time around the elections has not falled within the weekend, but we pushed it to the next weekend on 10th August 2024 to hold.

Our correspondent reports that since the returning of the present administration for its second term tenure last year 2023 no election was been conducted in the 20 LGAs of the state.