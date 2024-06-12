8.4 C
Anambra Police Commissioner Reacts, As Soludo Approves Minimum of 21 Years Imprisonment for Cultists

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has commended the State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo and the members of the State House of Assembly for the enactment of the Anambra State Anticultism and Anti-touting Law.

It would be recalled that Governor Soludo, on Tuesday, June 11, signed the Anticultism and Anti-touting Bill into law in the State.

The new law, among other things, prescribes a jail term of a minimum of 21 years (with no option of fine) for any person found culpable of cult-related activities in the State. It also prescribes the legal confinement of six months or N500,000 fine for any for anyone found culpable of harassing innocent individuals to obtain illegal tolls, illegal scalpers, or any related activities in the State.

READ ALSO  We Must End Street Trading in Anambra — Soludo Declares, Provides Free Shops for Dislodged Roadside Traders

Reacting to the development, through a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu; the State Police Commissioner, CP Itam, described it as commendable, expressing optimism that it will help to stem cultism, touting and other such illegalities in the State.

“…these developments shall further re-echo the campaign and stand against touting and cultism, especially the Police advocacy program — Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), a program targeted to sensitize the youths on the dangers of bad groups, drugs, and other vices.

According to SP Ikenga, the Police Commissioner also reiterated his warning to criminal elements in the State to repent, as the Command would ensure anyone found culpable is made to face the full weight of the law; even as he also urged parents and guardians to keep watch on their children and help advise them against such illegalities and other acts of criminality.

