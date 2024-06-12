Bauchi gov’t begins distribution of bulls, rams for 2024 Eid Kabir celebrations  

Speaking while handing 20 bulls and 50 rams for religious organisations to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hon. Hajara Wanka appreciated Governor Bala Mohammed for his generous support and in particular for this wonderful initiative.

The Bauchi State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management on Wednesday commenced the distribution of bulls and rams purchased by Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for this year’s Eid Eld Kabir.

Hajara Wanka said Eid el-Kabir is a time for reflection, gratitude, and compassion towards others, hence the need to extend a helping hand to those in need as the celebration is a reminder of the importance of sacrifice.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to our visionary leader, His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State for his unwavering commitment to the welfare and happiness of the people of our State. His constant support towards improving the lives of our citizens is truly commendable, and today’s gesture of providing bulls and rams for Eid el-Kabir is another demonstration of our Governor’s leadership and generosity.”

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs expressed gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for the gesture and promised judicious distribution of the donated bulls and rams.