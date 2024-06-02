Abaribe Salutes Soldiers Professionalism

…..Decry as False, Speculative News Media Reports.

Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has commended the Officers and Men of the Nigerian Army for being professional in their engagement with the civil populace .

Senator Abaribe who condemned a section of social media reports that he had altercation with the Army somewhere in Obingwa, describing it as false.

Abaribe in a statement by his Media Adviser Uchenna Awom in Abuja on sunday, said it is laughable, the false report “that Soldiers humbled and delyed him at a checkpoint while returning from a burial in Obingwa last thursday”, saying rather the Soldiers at the said checkpoint were very courteous and professional in carrying out their duties.

“I was never accosted, delayed or approached in a disrespectful manner by the soldiers. My observation at the point was that of a professional force carrying out their duty in a most humane and respectful manner, despite the ugly events of the day.

” So, one wonders the motive of the author of the jaundiced and highly speculative report even to the speculation that the said writer also overheard me calling the State governor to intervene and also heard the response of Governor Alex Otti.

“I am not the type to be dragged into a shadow and very unwarranted hatred against Governor Otti. If I have any issues to clarify with the government, I will approach the governor direct.

” I salute the Soldiers and reiterate my earlier statement condemning what happened last Thursday. That report is false and authored to achieve a devious political goal”, Abaribe said.