My Father’s Death Broke Me —Imo Based Journalist, Chibuzom Joshua Mourns

Popular Imo based journalist, Joshua Chibuzom has said the death of his father, Pa Okorikpa Joshua, broke him.

Chibuzom, whose father died on Friday, 31 May announced his father’s demise through his social media handles.

A statement on Friday, signed by him,

Chibuzom expressed pain that there was much more his late father had for him, and humanity that his sudden exit has denied.

The Ogwa born media expert said his father died as he is about to begin a new stage of life and wished that he lived more longer to witness breakthroughs.

According to him, his father transited to glory, adding that his lost is a stark reminder of the ephemerality of life.

Chibuzom, who is also the former chairman of National Association Of Mbaitoli Journalists said, “These are very tough times for him and his entire family.”

His statement partly read;

“It is with great sorrow and very humble acceptance of the will of God that we announce the death of my lovely Father, Late Sir. Joshua Obasi Okorikpa.

“This is a stark reminder of the ephemerality of life.

“While my father lived a life of impact and purpose as a teacher, I am pained that there was much more he had for us, and humanity that his sudden exit has denied us.

The burial date will be notified later.”