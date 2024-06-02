Again, Many Feared Dead, As Revenue Agents Allegedly Cause Another Multiple Crash in Anambra, Youths Protest (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Many people were feared dead on Sunday in a ghastly multiple road traffic crash that occured in Oba, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the fatal crash, which occurred along the Onitsha—Owerri Expressway in the early hours of the day, involved no fewer than five vehicles, including tricycles and a trailer.

Videos from the scene of the crash, currently trending on the social media, also show some corpses lying in the pool of their blood along the road, while some others are still trapped under the trailer.

The videos also show some tricycles that fell into ditch at the crash scene, with crowd of sympathizers trying to offer help, while also bemoaning the extent of the fatality that resulted from the crash.

Although the details and the actual cause of the crash are still sketchy, some the sympathizers were overhead in the video blaming, and attributing the crash to the activities of the touts in the area.

“Oh my God ooo… See what these Agbero people (touts) are causing here… These Agbero! These Agbero!! These Agbero!!! Just behold someone’s child! Chaị!” one of the sympathizers was overhead lamenting in the video.

The crash, as was observed from the videos, has also caused serious traffic gridlock along the road, as many road users stopped-by to behold the scene.

Reacting in a chat, regarding the incident, the Anambra State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), CC Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the crash, and further explained that it happened in the early hours of the day.

CC Irelewuyi, while noting that the details of the crash are still being gathered, however, revealed that some youths in Oba are protesting over the crash.

“Yes, there was an RTC at Oba along Onitsha -Owerri expressway earlier today. Details of the crash is still being gathered. Some youths in the town and others are allegedly protesting over the incident,” the FRSC Boss wrote.

It would be recalled that three tricycles were similarly crushes, while three persons died instantly at the Onitsha River Niger Bridgehead on April 4, 2023, when a truck rammed into the tricycles while trying to run away from group of touts and self-acclaimed revenue agents of the state government who were chasing after it with long sticks.

Watch the videos below (graphics videos, viewer’s discretion advised):