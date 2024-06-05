5th Palliatives: Kano Gov distributes presidential palliatives to vulnerable people across 44 LG

….As FG handed over 42,000MT commodities to Kano government

The President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has graciously contributed a substantial donation of commodities, totaling 42,000 metric tons, to the Kano state government for dissemination among the vulnerable individuals.

The President conveyed the goods through the auspices of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), encompassing essentials such as maize, millet, sorghum, and garri.

During the occasion held in Kano, the Director General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, representing the Federal Government, delivered the presentation, emphasizing that this act aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to mitigating the repercussions of the current economic downturn.

Within this allocation, Kano State has been apportioned 969 metric tons of maize, 1,320 metric tons of sorghum, and 417 metric tons of millet, to be distributed equitably across all local government areas.

A fraction of the food provisions, equivalent to twenty percent, is earmarked for religious institutions, whereas three percent will be allocated to boarding schools.

Umar also issued a caution regarding an impending flood in 2024, referencing the Seasonal Climate Prediction and Annual Flood Outlook.

Upon receiving the consignment, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf pledged adherence to the directives of the federal government in distributing the items.

Governor Yusuf issued a stern admonition against any individual intending to deviate or engage in nefarious activities during the distribution process.

Expressing gratitude for the generosity of the President, Governor Yusuf extended appreciation for the goodwill gesture while appealing for continued support for the people of Kano State.