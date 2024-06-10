Correspondents’ Chapel boycotts Kano state government’s activities

The Correspondent Chapel of the Kano State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has decided to boycott all activities related to the Kano State Government, effective immediately.

This decision was taken in response to the persistent and unacceptable maltreatment of members of the chapel in the state by the government and its agents while discharging their primary assignments.

“Despite our efforts to engage with the government and its officials to address these issues, we have seen no improvement in the situation,”

Members of the chapel continue to face harassment, intimidation, and even physical assault while performing their duties.

It is particularly concerning that the government has prioritized non-professionals over trained journalists, making it a state policy to sideline those who are best equipped to handle the job.

As a result, we regret to announce that we will no longer participate in press conferences, cover government events, or conduct interviews with state officials until we see a tangible commitment to press freedom and the safety of journalists.

All members to comply with this directive and join us in this protest against the ill treatment of members in Kano State.

We believe that a free and independent press is essential to a functioning democracy, and we will not stand idly by while our members are mistreated and intimidated.

Aminu Ahmed Garko

Chairman, Correspondents’ Chapel, NUJ Kano State.