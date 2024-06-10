Flavour’s father’s burial: Intervention of Soludo’s govt halted security initiatives – Senator Ubah 

By Tony Oraeki, Awka

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial district, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah said that Governor Chukwuma Soludo brought in partisan politics in security matters concerning Anambra state which eventually jeopardized his security initiatives that would have extended to the entire state.

This statement was in reaction to what an Anambra born musician, Mr. Chinedu Okoli popularly known as Flavour-De Ijele said concerning his decision to perform burial rites of his late father in Enugu instead of his home town at Umunze, in Orumba South district, due to insecurity.

The Senator specifically stated that, ” This, I would have secured Orumba and the entire Anambra South senatorial district if the state government hadn’t stopped my security initiative, despite its success in the Nnewi Pilot program.”

Special Adviser, Media and Strategic Communications to Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, Kamen Chuks Ogbonna and made available to journalists in Awka yesterday said the security initiative which was launched in 2023 was made to provide comprehensive security coverage for the Anambra South senatorial district.

” Following its success in Nnewi, plans were underway to expand the program to Orumba North and South, Aguata, Ihiala, Nnewi South, and Ekwusigo. However, the state government’s interference halted the initiative’s progress, introducing politics into security matters and prioritizing the governor’s second-term bid over the welfare of the people.” It stated.

Kamen further noted that Senator Ubah expressed his disappointment, saying: “The state government’s actions have left my constituents vulnerable to security threats, particularly in areas currently under siege by non-state actors, which would have been liberated by now. I will continue to advocate for the security and well-being of my people, despite the obstacles.

” You may recall that Nnewi is currently the safest town in Anambra state, which has been plagued by insecurity. The town hosted several families who braved the odds to return to the state during the Easter holiday celebration. It is on record that several businesses, fun spots, and hotels in Nnewi made brisk sales during the period under review while the Easter holidays lasted.

” This is largely due to the laudable security architecture deployed by me, using a combination of artificial intelligence, local intelligence, walkie-talkies, and 4G High Definition CCTV security networking systems.”

However, the Senator apologized to Flavour in the statement, saying, " Let me use this medium to apologize to Chinedu Okoli (Mr. Flavour) for missing this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate the life and time of his father in his hometown, while also rueing the revenue and tourism potentials that such an event would have brought to Umunze, Orumba South, and Anambra South senatorial district."