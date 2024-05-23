Killers, Kidnappers of Anambra Lawyers Must Be Fished Out, Brought to Book — Soludo Assures, Appeals for Calm

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Government has vowed to fish out and prosecute the killers of the Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ihiala Branch and Principal State Counsel, Barr. Peter Awa, who was recently murdered in his hometown, Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of the State.

The State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo gave the assurance while addressing group of protesting lawyers and members of the state chapter of the NBA during their peaceful demonstration at the State High Court in Awka, over the recent plights that befell their members.

The Governor, speaking through his Deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, also assured that the state government would do everything possible to rescue Barr. Chukwubuike Azoro, a member of the NBA, who was recently kidnapped in the state.

According to him, protection of life and property of residents remains top on the agenda of the Soludo Administration, even as he noted that the government, in collaboration with security agencies in the state would continue to do the needful to win the war against all forms of insecurity in the state and bring the perpetrators to book.

While condemning the level of evil and wickedness in the society today, Dr. Ibezim also reminded Ndị Anambra that security is everybody’s business, which requires the collaboration of both the government, the security agencies and the people; even as he advised the people to always be vigilant and provide the security agencies and relevant authorities with necessary information to enhance the general security architecture of the State.

Earlier speaking, the Chairman, Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries, NBA Branches, Anambra State, Barrister Izuchukwu Nsofor reaveled that Barrister Awa was gruesomely murdered by unidentified gunmen at Okija on Sunday, May 19, 2024; while the Secretary of Idemili Branch of NBA, Barrister Azoro, was recently kidnapped.

He further called for improved general security in the state for the safety of lawyers and other residents.

Also present during the protest were the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Sylvia Ifemeje; Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Air Vice Marshall Ben Chiobi, among others.