Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed Visits Chief Of Defence Staff, Seeks Better Synergy And Collaboration For Greater Performance

In what seems to be another giant step towards achieving considerable mileage in Inter-agency collaborations, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed has paid an official visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa to consolidate existing relationship between the Corps and the nation’s Defence Arm and seek areas of fruitful partnership.

In the course of the discussion that ensued during the visit, the Corps Marshal commended the Defence Chief for his leadership qualities and the successes achieved in the area of national security. He seeked collaboration in the area of human capital development which he believes will help advance the course safety on the nation’s highways.

He intimated the Chief of Defence Staff of the role of the Federal Road Safety Corps in improving national security through intelligence gathering, noting that FRSC is a custodian of critical national infrastructure; the National Vehicle Identification Scheme,a database that has helped in the fight against insecurity in the country.

Reacting, the Chief of Defence Staff congratulated the Corps Marshal on his appointment, emphasizing the critical role the Corps plays in advancing national security. He assured the Corps Marshal of the readiness of his office to assist the Corps in the area of personnel training as well as other veritable areas of interest.

He highlighted the critical role the Corps plays in the fight against insecurity being the Security agency that have greater level of interface with the general public.

He applauded the energy, resilience and steadfastness of FRSC personnel who against all odds are out in their best to make the highways safe.