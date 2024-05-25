Anambra Has Witnessed Massive Multi-sectoral Transformation under Your 2 Years Alone — Igwe Umueri Lauds Soludo

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Traditional Ruler of Umueri kingdom, Igwe (Dr.) Sir Benneth Izuchukwu Emeka has commended Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo on his strides in the area of infrastructure, especially in rural and far flying places that were previously forgotten.

The monarch who is a first class traditional ruler in the state, and popularly known as Okebo II also praised the governor for the new recognition as the Champion Newspaper Governor of the Year.

In a congratulatory letter to the governor, Okebo II who is also the Managing Director of New Idea Construction Company said: “The news heralding your honour as the Champions Newspapers Governor of the Year on Infrastructure and Rural Development has no doubt elicited profound Joy and a sense of admiration to your calm tenacity in accomplishing set-goals and aspirations.

“Whilst we are still reveling in your indubitable triumph in the areas of security and infrastructure, a feat you have achieved without borrowing a dime for two years, God Almighty now decorates you with a national aplomb.

“Your Excellency, your two years in office has seen giant strides in road infrastructure. Commercial areas that required rehabilitation such as the strategic Ugwunwasike – Ogidi Building Materials road have been reconstructed under your administration Rural areas such as the Ifite Ogwari road with spur at Ifite Ogwari have been successfully constructed under your watch.

“The famous Okpoko rural community which was once described as the biggest slum in West Africa now wears a brand new look, thanks to unwavering commitment from your first day in office.

“Your Excellency, it is also noteworthy and commendable that you have engaged world class indigenous contractors to these infrastructural developments. This singular act has indeed given boost to local content and has both direct and indirect impact on the economy of our dear state.

“I, therefore extend my hearty congratulations to your Excellency on behalf of the entire management and staff of New Idea Construction Company on this premium land mark achievements. Please accept as always the assurance of my highest regards and compliments, Mr. Governor.”