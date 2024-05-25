Atyap Chiefdom Was Shut Out Of Projects During El-Rufai’s Eight-Yrs Tenure – Monarch

*** hails Gov Uba’s ongoing skills acquisition multi-billion naira projects

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Paramount Chief of the Atyap People (Agwa Atyap) Mr. Dominic Gambo Yahaya, disclosed that his Chiefdom was completely shut out from any form of Government projects during the Mal. Nasir el’Rufai’s eight-year Administration.

The monarch stated this in an exclusive interview with a few Journalists on Friday at his official residence in Kaduna while reacting at the ongoing multi-billion naira Skills Acquisition Center and a rural road project initiated by Governor Uba Sani.

According to him, his Chiefdom was completely shut out from any kind of projects, meanwhile commending Governor Uba Sani for renewing the hope of his people.

It would be recalled that Atyap Chiefdom in the past eight years was grappled with insecurity where women and children were brutally killed in cold blood and many communities deserted as a result of constant attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

” We have never heard it so good for the past eight years, we were shut out from any form of project in my Chiefdom during the last eight years.

However, my people are overjoyed with the laudable project that’s ongoing in my Chiefdom and I can assure you the people are with the Government of Sen. Uba Sani.

” As of today, based on what the people see, the government has embraced us not just with projects but other aspects of empowerment and they’re one with the Government,” The monarch stated.

He said the projects initiated by Governor Uba Sani were not only in his Chiefdom but across the Southern Kaduna Senatorial Zone.

” The Government from inception has indicated that it would embark on rural transformation and what we have noticed, is the Government of Sen. Uba Sani matches its words with actions.

“He held a town hall meeting and unveiled his programs and his activities and I must say that my Chiefdom is benefiting immensely from the Government’s plans of action.

“It was in January that the Governor visited us in the Palace and unfolded plans to kick start some projects, first of such projects was a rural road, Tankjai which is going to link the main road, Saminaka road up to Ungwan Jaba and he said he wants the project to kick start immediately on installment basis and the project didn’t take a week materials were brought to site and the work started in earnest and the portion the Government indicated it has been completed already,” Yahaya disclosed.

He explained that everybody in the Chiefdom is overwhelmed with joy that the Government has matched its words with action within the shortest possible time, noting that’s a milestone that indicated that the Government has its heart for the people and we’re witnesses.

” The Skill Acquisition Centre at Samaru Kataf which the Governor said is being funded by the Government of Morocco, is going on perfectly and the time frame for the realization of the project shall be made. We are equally overjoyed that the Governor means his words and the actions we see on the ground are testimony that the Government is for the people.

” The Skills Acquisition Centre is meant for the State particularly the Southern part of the State which will impact positively on our Youths and no doubt if completed it would transform the rural communities, boost the economic livelihood of our people, and reduce the spade of insecurity.” He maintained.