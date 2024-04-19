Israel launches missile attack on Iran

- Israel has launched a missile attack against a site in Iran, according to US broadcaster ABC News.
- Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency has reported explosions in Isfahan province with state television reporting flights in several cities have been suspended.
- There were also reports of explosions in Syria and Iraq.
- The assault comes days after Iran fired an unprecedented barrage of drones and missiles at Israel in retaliation to a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria on April 1.
- The Israeli attack killed 13 people, including two generals of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
- The escalation comes more than six months into Israel’s devastating war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 34,000 people, and heightens fears of a spiral of violence across the region.
