World News
Israel launches missile attack on Iran
Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

  • Israel has launched a missile attack against a site in Iran, according to US broadcaster ABC News.
  • Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency has reported explosions in Isfahan province with state television reporting flights in several cities have been suspended.
  • There were also reports of explosions in Syria and Iraq.
  • The assault comes days after Iran fired an unprecedented barrage of drones and missiles at Israel in retaliation to a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria on April 1.
  • The Israeli attack killed 13 people, including two generals of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
  • The escalation comes more than six months into Israel’s devastating war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 34,000 people, and heightens fears of a spiral of violence across the region.
