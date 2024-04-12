Anambra Boat Mishap: Police Give Fresh Update, Recount Efforts

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command said it had recovered the bodies of the three remaining victims of the fatal boat mishap that occured in the State on Wednesday, involving a movie cast.

The Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, in which he also gave some updates and clarifications on the circumstances surrounding the water accident that happened in a river in the state.

Recall that the much-talked-about boat mishap, involving a movie crew, cut short lives of some promising and veteran actors/filmmakers.

Recounting how the incident happened and the efforts of the marine police in rescuing the victims, SP Ikenga also conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, to the families, friends and fans of the victims, whom, he said, the CP also prayed for the peaceful repose of their souls.

According to him: “The boat, one of two that conveyed the crew to a film location in Anambra West L.G.A. of Anambra State, was returning to Asaba, where it took off from when the accident happened.

“On being notified of the capsize, Anambra Command Marine Police deployed for rescue operations, and successfully rescued six actors and one actress from the water.

“Two others who were unconscious were also pulled out with the aid of fishermen, and were conveyed to the Delta State Command Marine Police Jetty, where other members of the crew who travelled in the first boat were waiting. And they were handed over to the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, for conveyance to the hospital, while the rescue team went back in search of three others who were still missing as the time…”

The Police Imagemaker, however, told journalists in a statement on Friday, that the Marine Police of Anambra State Command had recovered bodies of the three remaining victims of the unfortunate boat accident.

“Two of the bodies were recovered yesterday, 11th April, 2024, while the last was washed in by the tide this morning.

“All the bodies have been deposited in hospital mortuary in Asaba while the President of the Guild of Actors and Actresses has been notified of the recovery,” he said.

Concerning the yet-to-com burial of the victims, which has also raised some dusts in the social media, SP Ikenga said “Although, the accident happened within the jurisdiction of Anambra State Command, issues relating to release of bodies of the accident victims for a decent burial are to be handled by Delta State Police Command.

While noting that preliminary enquiry has given insight into the cause of the accident; he also revealed that CP Adeoye had ordered an exhaustive investigation into the incident, with a view to unraveling other hidden facts about it and determining criminal liability of any person, if any, in the mishap.

He said the Police Commissioner had also warned all water commuters to be safety conscious and avoid any behaviour that may jeorpardise their safety and that of others while on transit on water.

“He promised expedited investigation into the sad accident that claimed lives of five actors. He also commended the Command’s Marine Unit and its Commander for dedication to duty,” the Police Spokesman concluded.