18 deceased Journalists' families receive grains, cash donations from Kebbi NUJ

18 deceased Journalists' families receive grains, cash donations from Kebbi NUJ
18 deceased Journalists' families receive grains, cash donations from Kebbi NUJ

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Umar Adam, Sokoto
The Kebbi state branch, of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), distributed bags of rice and cash to no fewer than 18 families of deceased journalists in Kebbi state.
Presenting the donation, the representative of Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, the Chief Press Secretary, stated that, the donation seeks to show the families of the late veterans that the state councils is still with them even in their absence, he prayed for the repose of their souls saying their services didn’t go in vain and unnoticed.
He added that, the governor upon return from lesser hajj will announce his donation to the families.
The State Chairman of NUJ, Garba Sani Yeldu tasked journalists in the state to contribute to the growth of the council by paying necessary dues and rise up to the challenge of social media which is on the verge of swallowing professional journalists  in the state and country.
He explained that, those unable to send representatives theirs would be delivered to their doorstep by the officials of NUJ.
The distribution held at Kebbi State Television in Birnin Kebbi and was attended by the NUJ Financial Secretary, Malam Junaid Sani from Equity FM and a host of NUJ excos in the state.

