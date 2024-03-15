We’re with Senator Ningi, We‘ll Persist in Championing Him Against Adversity- Gov. Bala Mohammed 

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir says his administration and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) remain the advocates of the suspended Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), pledging to support him against any obstacle.
Mohammed was speaking when he presided at the State Executive Council meeting held today where he asserted that dissent must be preserved in political society without a purge or search for heretics.
While pledging to delve deeper into the issue, Mohammed described Senator Ningi as one of the best performing senators whose heritage and uprightness, ancestry and integrity are worthy of praise.
Governor Mohammed added that phase two of palliative is underway hence the need for members of the SEC to offer assistance to the less fortunate to ensure everyone is carried along.