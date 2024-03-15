We’re with Senator Ningi, We‘ll Persist in Championing Him Against Adversity- Gov. Bala Mohammed 

… Presides Over SEC Meeting

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir says his administration and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) remain the advocates of the suspended Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), pledging to support him against any obstacle.

Mohammed was speaking when he presided at the State Executive Council meeting held today where he asserted that dissent must be preserved in political society without a purge or search for heretics.