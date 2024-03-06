NLC, TUC issues 7-day ultimatum to Soludo over non compliance to workers’ welfare in Anambra

By Chuks Eke

Members of the Organised Labour in Anambra State comprising of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC have issued a seven-day ultimatum to Governor Chukwuma Soludo within which to address certain issues concerning the welfare of workers in the state.

In a joint communique issued yesterday in Awka and signed by the leaders of the two Labour Unions, Humphrey Nwafor (NLC) and Chris Ogbonna (TUC) the group said failure to address their demands within the stipulated deadline may jeopardise the existing industrial peace and harmony in the state.

They described the contributory pension scheme in the state as “scam”, noting that workers salaries are been deducted without counterpart remittance from the government and retired workers could not access part of the salaries deducted.

They pointed out that deductions since 2018 were kept in government coffers without constitution of the board to regulate the activities of Pension Fund Administrators.

The workers, therefore demanded for the immediate suspension of the deductions of contributory pension scheme from workers salaries and immediate refund of those monies deducted from workers salaries.

They further called for the immediate dissolution of the Ndi-olu microfinance board for allegedly engaging in inhuman and fraudulent activities.

It said, “The organised labour frowned at inhuman and fraudulent activities going on in the Ndi-olu microfinance Bank. The organised labour therefore demand for immediate dissolution of Ndi-olu microfinance Board and call on government to set up a panel to investigate the activities of the bank which are not limited to monies deducted from workers salaries for recapitalisation, non remittance of shares accrues to workers of Anambra State etc.

“The organised labour viewed the non constitution of civil service commission, as negligence and deliberate act by the government to destabilise the system and stagnate workers from being promoted and have access from other entitlements. Therefore labour demands for immediate constitution of all board that are due for reconstitution to enable workers have access to their rights and privileges.

“The organised labour demand for the immediate appointment of permanent secretaries for smooth running and administration of civil service.

“The organised labour feel disappointed over the sudden removal of the N12,000 wage award by Anambra State government even when hunger and hardship in the land persist. The organised labour expects the government of Anambra to emulate her counterparts in the federation, who are putting measures to cushion the effects of excruciating pains by providing palliative and upward review of the removed wage award to her workers and sustain the payment till the full implementation of new minimum wage commence.”

The labour leaders also called for the immediate appointment of permanent secretaries for the smooth running and administration of civil service, noting that non-appointment of permanent secretaries for two years and the use of three permanent secretaries in running the 22 MDAs were acts of insensitivity on the part of the state government to the advancement of workers welfare and growth.

In view of the above issues raised, the organised labour demands that these issues be resolved within seven days from today and after the expiration, if their demand is not met, the organised labour will not guarantee industrial peace and harmony in Anambra State.