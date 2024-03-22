New Fire Chief Emerges in Anambra, As Agbili Advances to Next Level

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A new Fire Chief has emerged in the Anambra State Fire Service, in the person of Chukwudi Emmanuel Chiketa.

This is coming barely two weeks after Governor Chukwuma Soludo swore-in the (now) outgone Fire Chief in the State, Engr. Martin Agbili, as a Permanent Secretary, alongside seventeen others.

Performing the symbolic handover to his successor on Thursday, March 21, Engr. Agbili expressed optimism that he would perform much better than he did as the new Head of the Agency.

He further called on Ndị Anambra to give his successor maximum support to excel and perform beyond expectation, while he himself moves over to his new responsibility as Permanent Secretary.

“Ndi Anambra, please give him maximum support like you have always given me.

“My prayer is that he will do much much better than I did. May God give him the wisdom and strength to pilot the affairs of Anambra State Fire Service, for Ndi Anambra,” the outgone Fire Chief said in a brief message made available to newsmen on Friday announcing the handover.

Engr. Agbili came into office in December 15, 2017, being the first to have bored the ranks of Fire Chief and Director in the Anambra State Fire Service, since the history of its creation.

Efforts to get the reactions of the new Fire Chief, Mr. Chiketa, proved abortive, as he did not pick his calls or respond to text message sent to him by this reporter.