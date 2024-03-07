8.4 C
Imo Assembly Confirms 12 Commissioner Nominees, 16 Special Advisers

S/East
Imo : Development Centre Coordinators Yet To Receive January Salary, As Lawmakers Move For Dissolution
Gov Uzodinma

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has nominated twelve commissioners to be screened by the State Assembly on Thursday.

Nominees screened and confirmed, were the immediate past Commissioner for Works, Ralph Nwosu, and Information and Strategy contemporary, Declan Emelumba, the immediate past Commissioner Agriculture, Cosmas Maduba, the immediate past Commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Government, Chimezie Amadi.

Also, the APC candidate for Ideato-North/Ideato-South federal constituency in the last election, Chika Abazu, Bede Eke, who represented Aboh Mbaise/Ngorkpualar Federal Constituency of the State (2015-2023) and others.

The nominees were called to present their credentials’ and entertain questions from members of the State Assembly.

Also, the Imo State Assembly Speaker, Chike Olemgbe announced the receipt of 16 Special Advisers’ list by the House, declaring the Assembly’s approval on the nominees.

