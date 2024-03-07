8.4 C
Wike Talks Tough On Fulani Herdsmen, Vows To Protect FCT

National
Wike Sends Warning To Fulani Herdsmen In Abuja
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike had expressed displeasure over the movement of cattle within Abuja city, this is even as he promised that he would put an end to open grazing in Abuja.

Speaking to residents when he received in audience the Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Daniel Bertrand on Wednesday March 6, Wike revealed that plans are on to put an end to the roaming of cattle within the city centre.

The former River State Governor also said he had initiated multifaceted discussions with different relevant critical stakeholders on the need to end the roaming of cattle in the city.

Also he noted that fighting insecurity in FCT demands multifaceted approaches which the administration was already adopting to defeat criminalities, adding that his administration has also intensified partnership drive with the private sector transportation players, in a bit to beef up security in the country.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Bertrand who expressed interest in getting investors from his country to partner with FCTA in the development of the nation’s capital also showed concerns over the roaming of cattle on the streets of Abuja, while he expressed satisfaction, learning that the minister had initiated a fight against the menace.

