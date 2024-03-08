Gov Bala Mohammed Conferred with Hero of NSCDC

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Dr Bala Mohammed said his administration remains resolute in bolstering the security of the state through engagement with stakeholders.

He made today at Bauchi Government House shortly after he was conferred with the Prestigious Security Award of Excellence by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), today, appreciating the cohesion between his administration and security operatives.

While appreciating the NSCDC, Mohammed said the award, will additionally enhance his confidence in pursuing future endeavors, dedicating it to the people of the state for their massive contribution and support in the fight against banditry and other crimes.

Presenting the award, Commandant Ilaleboye Oyejide said the presentation marks the Civil Defence Day, adding that Mohammed was chosen for his compassion and dedication to the service of humanity in addition to his support to the corp.

Oyejide further commended Governor Bala’s abundant support to the NSCDC, calling on the public to continue to furnish them ample backing to ensure the success of their operations.