8.4 C
New York
Friday, March 8, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Gov Bala Mohammed Conferred with Hero of NSCDC

N/East
Gov Bala Mohammed Conferred with Hero of NSCDC
Gov Bala Mohammed Conferred with Hero of NSCDC

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Dr Bala Mohammed said his administration remains resolute in bolstering the security of the state through engagement with stakeholders.

He made today at Bauchi Government House shortly after he was conferred with the Prestigious Security Award of Excellence by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), today, appreciating the cohesion between his administration and security operatives.

While appreciating the NSCDC, Mohammed said the award, will additionally enhance his confidence in pursuing future endeavors, dedicating it to the people of the state for their massive contribution and support in the fight against banditry and other crimes.

READ ALSO  Bauchi South Constituents Commend Senator Shehu Buba Umar

Presenting the award, Commandant Ilaleboye Oyejide said the presentation marks the Civil Defence Day, adding that Mohammed was chosen for his compassion and dedication to the service of humanity in addition to his support to the corp.

Oyejide further commended Governor Bala’s abundant support to the NSCDC, calling on the public to continue to furnish them ample backing to ensure the success of their operations.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Biafra : Explosion Kills 9 Members Of BIR
Next article
Killings May Result Scarcity Of Husbands In Southeast – Anambra Commission

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  We'll ready, committed to alleviate citizens' plight - Gov Mohammed 

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.