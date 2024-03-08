8.4 C
Biafra : Explosion Kills 9 Members Of BIR

Explosion has killed 9 members of the Cameroonian Rapid d’intervention Battalions, BIR, in Atabong East area of Bakassi Peninsula.

According to local report, an explosive device suspected to be planted by the Black Marine along the road leading to former Isaac Boro Camp exploded and killed 9 soldiers in the morning on Friday , 8 March, 2024.

Meanwhile , a statement from the Operational Coordinator of Biafra Nations League, Henry Edet claimed that the Black Marine have captured the abandoned Nigerian barracks.

