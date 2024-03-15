Building Collapses: Institute Of Builders Fingers Owerri Capital Development Authority Management 

The Leadership and members of Nigeria Institute of Builders, Imo State Chapter has blamed the management and staff of Owerri Capital Development Authority OCDA on building plans approval and failures to manage, monitor building projects in the state to avoid Substandard projects by road side builders purportedly claiming to be Engineers.

This, according to them have caused many innocent lives and property to unwanted destructions by often building projects collapses in Imo State.

Speaking on the need for sensitive awareness creation and monitoring by the regulations body “OCDA” to ensure that the building projects in the State are carrying out in the best international practice, Builder Dr Anthony Osuagwu Imo State Chairman, Nigeria Institute of Builders. Said that, every member of his Association is a registered member with Council Of Builders Of Nigeria’ (COBON).

Osuagwu, who claimed that his group will join other Communities to celebrate World International Builders day as it turned out in Imo State to be used to sensitize the general public, ensuring that the case of building Collapses will be a thing of the past.

“We don’t want to hear or see building projects Collapse and killing our people.

“High cost of building materials are not the causes of often building projects Collapse and general failures, because for a building projects to stand, there are sections by sections work to do but is only a Builder that will do the structure from the Foundation to the end.

According to him, “We are also on a radio talk show at Darling FM&Radio station Owerri before the road show on Wednesday, 13 March 2024 to inform our people on the need to avoid patronizing quacks on their buildings project by contacting a registered member of the Nigeria Institute of Builders Imo State Chapter to handle their project as good, trusted and quality Structures development trained experts, to ensure that their buildings project will last for the test of time.

“Avoid patronizing quacks those clamming to be Engineers, even engineers, Architectural, Estate Surveyors, Electrical and Structural engineering works are to be translated into the structural reality by the Builders. We are the only institution saddled with the responsibility for building projects development in Nigeria not Bridges, flyovers or roads only houses”.

“So our sensitization and awareness creation is for the our membership drive and catch them young programmes to visit some selected Secondary Schools in the State on a talk show to ensure that we catch them young and repositioned their psych on the need for proper carrier choice by knowing different between A builder, Architecture, Estate Surveyors, TRPs, Engineering and many others ” Osuagwu said

In a separate speeches, Builder, Dr. Ethelbert Onwuka Former Head of Department, Building Technology Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri, Builder Vitalis Nlemuzor Secretary Imo State Chapter Nigeria Institute of Builders and Builder Sam Igbokwe Chairman 2024 Builders Week Celebrations berated Owerri Capital Development Authority OCDA failure by ignominy and losing grip on their duties which is not only chasing money by registering building plans but also to monitor the building projects to the finished point.

They suggested the Authority to put indemnity forms on the planning Approval document wherein the contractors or Builders of the project will sign so to take the blames in case of any forms of project failures or collapse to avoid quacks.