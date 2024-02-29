8.4 C
Southern Kaduna Group Hails el-Rufai’s Role Over Deborah’s Emergence As Winner Of 2024 BFS

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

BY Israel Bulus, Kaduna

 

A group under the auspices of Southern Kaduna Professionals (SKP) has on Thursday commended the Member Representing Kaduna-North Federal Constituency, Hon. Mohammed Bello el-Rufai on his role over the emergence of Deborah Yaki Usman as the winner of 2024 Business Support Finance (BFS).

In a statement made available to Journalists through its National President, Arc. Samuel Yakubu said the Federal lawmaker has shown pragmatism in rekindling the hope of Kaduna State toward uniting the people irrespective of tribe, region, or religious affiliation.

The group decried that Kaduna State had in recent years been divided along religious lines that have dragged the state backward.

” Bello el-Rufai’s unwavering support toward Deborah who is not even from his constituency has shown he’s a people-oriented, purposeful, and de-tribalized leader who loves to see others grow.

” The Federal lawmaker will forever be remembered for this single act and it will remain in our annals of history, ” The group stated.

According to them, there was a need for the State political leaders, especially those at the helm of affairs, to close ranks and bury their differences in the interest of unity and peaceful coexistence, ‘’ Samuel said.

” Thank you Bello el-Rufai for being an embodiment of true leadership and a pacesetter for displaying true love and empathy to someone you consider from your State rather than your constituency.

The group lamented that ever since Deborah Yaki started her campaign to win the 2024 BFS no single legislator or any leader from the Southern Kaduna extraction supported her.

” Southern Kaduna leaders who are at the helm of affairs must change their attitude and see the need for supporting young people with fresh ideas, stressing only that the region can grow.

” Leaders must begin to identify young people with potential and support them to achieve their goals in life. We have been left behind compared to other regions.” The group decried.

The group urged Southern Kaduna politicians, to borrow a leaf from the template institutionalized by Mohammed Bello el-Rufai, to build a society where love and compassion become a norm that could help “reduce despondency in our society”, the statement added.

End.

