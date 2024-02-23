Remi Tinubu: Islamic cleric should be arrested, banned from preaching, YOWICAN tells security agencies

The Christian Association of Nigeria Youth Wing) on Friday called on security agencies to effect the immediate arrest of a Muslim Cleric, Idris Abdulaziz Dusen Tenshi, who demanded the killing of the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and also described her as an infidel.

While demanding public prosecution of the Cleric, YOWICAN requested that the said preacher should be restricted from preaching in Nigeria to serve as a deterrent to others.

The President of YOWICAN, Belusochukwu Enwere, said these during a press conference delivered at the end of its 2024 National Prayer Day/First Quarter National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

He also raised fears over the plan by a Fulani militia to establish a vigilante in Nasarawa State, warning that it is dangerous for the country.

The cleric had in a viral video criticized the Muslim/Muslim ticket that secured the election victory of President Bola Tinubu as fraudulent, demanding that the First Lady should be condemned to death for her affiliation with the church.

He controversially stated that Oluremi Tinubu should be condemned to death for her role as a pastor and executed according to Quranic law, although he failed to cite relevant Quranic passages.

The cleric could be heard speaking in the Hausa language, saying, “Now, Tinubu, his wife, is an infidel (Christian). As an infidel, she is a leader among the infidels. God’s judgement says she must be killed. She’s a pastor… a leader of infidels (Christians); Allah says they must be killed…”

But YOWICAN in its communique said security agencies should arrest him immediately.

The communique said, “The NEC is calling for the immediate arrest of the Muslim Cleric (Idris Abdulaziz Dusen Tenshi) who has called for the killing of the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for being a Christian and describing her as an infidel. The NEC is calling for the public prosecution of the cleric and wishes to request that the said preacher should be restricted from preaching in Nigeria to serve as deterrent to others.

“The NEC is telling the Federal Government and security agencies to act immediately on the matter to avoid further deterioration of the security situation in the country because of the unguarded statement and utterance.”

YOWICAN also acknowledged the hardship in the country which, it said, is occasioned by the constantly rising cost of living that has resulted in an unprecedented level of hunger and suffering among the citizenry.

The YOWICAN NEC therefore called on government at all levels to intensify efforts at ameliorating the plights of the citizens in the country.

Enwere said, “The NEC also totally condemn, in its entirety, the deteriorating state of security in our country which has manifested in the wanton killings across the country, especially the massacre of our Christian brethren in Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Bassa and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State and other parts of the country. We call on all stakeholders in the security of this country to expedite action on arresting the perpetrators of the evil act.

“The NEC has also decried the rising level of unemployment about our members in the which forms part of the youth constituency in the country and calls on government to make deliberate policy to address the situation.

“Having stated above, NEC calls on the government to ensure that youths are part of the process of national development. The NEC calls on all Christian youths in the country to be committed in their associations at their various zones and states.”

ENDS***