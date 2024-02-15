Economic Hardship : Hunger Strikes Imo Govt Dissolved Exco Members, As Uzodimma Yet To Constitute New Cabinet

Delay in Constitution of the new Cabinet by the Uzodinma led administration appears to have compounded the hardship which Imo people and Nigeria in general are going through.

This becomes more worrisome as the recently dissolved Appointees have joined the teeming jobless people in the State.

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma had on January 16th dissolved the expanded Exco, with a promise to reconstitute the new one in a record time.

However,since the said dissolution, the Governor has not made any Pronouncement regarding when to constitute the new cabinet, an act which has kept his allies worried.

Investigation carried out by Journalists revealed that majority of the relieved Appointees who are majorly professional politicians have not been finding it easy following the dissolution.

One of the relieved Appointees who would not want his name in Print disclosed that Governor should hasten up in constituting the new cabinet knowing full well that Imo as a State has no Industries as well as Factories like other Eastern States hence the only major source of living remains politics.

The said Speaker further hinted that though the Governor would not appoint everybody in the Government but where one person is appointed,the immediate family of the person, the extended family as well as the persons friends are relieved of financial burden, particularly now Nigeria is undergoing economic crunch.

Another relieved Appointee who gave his name as Okwute however appealed to Governor not to waste further time in constituting the new cabinet revealed that it is only when there is a working Government that money circulates in Imo hence the need for immediate constitution of the cabinet.