8.4 C
New York
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Abakaliki has grown into a Metropolis, we cannot condone illegal structures – Says Comm Inyima

S/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

…As Ministry Begins Demolition

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

The Commissioner, Ministry of Capital City Development, Ebonyi state, Chief Sunday Elechi Inyima has said that illegal structures will not be tolerated in the state.

The Commissioner disclosed this to journalists, during the demolition exercise in Abakaliki.

Comm Inyima stated that the present development witnessed in the Capital city has made it imperative for the illegal structures to be pulled down. Adding that “quit notice” was served to occupants of illegal structures in the state.

He said, “Notice actually has been given by successive administration before this administration of Rt. Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru. And last year November when we came on board, we gave a fresh quit notice and removal order to all the people that are owners of these batchers and makeshift buildings, and by December we repeated again with another reminder that they should remove it.

READ ALSO  Soludo, Police React As Anambra Lawyer Inserts Hot Knife into Her Housekeeper's Private Part, Flees (Video)

“Abakaliki has grown into a metropolis/urban city like any other city that you can think about, and we cannot continue to condone this. The flyover you’re seeing here, is flyover from government house, and the road you’re having here, takes you to Ebonyi state House of Assembly. What of if you have a high profile individual/personality, that visited the state and wants to go to Ebonyi state House of Assembly? Will this be good for us to be showcasing batchers along the road? No, that is why we have insisted that they must remove it and we have come to help them remove it,” he added.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Economic Hardship : Hunger Strikes Imo Govt Dissolved Exco Members, As Uzodimma Yet To Constitute New Cabinet
Next article
Kaduna Gov Orders Investigation Of Alleged Misconduct By KASTLEA Official

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  How Gunmen killed Imo-based Attorney In Abia State

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.