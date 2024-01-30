8.4 C
Re-run Election: Ex-Anambra Commissioner Raises Alarm Over Rising Tension in Nanka, Accuses Ex-PDP Lawmaker of Using Thugs to Disrupt APGA Campaign

News

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State’s former Commissioner for Health and current Chief Medical Director, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka, Dr. Josephat Akabuike, has raised alarm and concern over what could be best described as the rising tension in Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area of the State, ahead of an upcoming re-run election in the community.

A re-run election has been scheduled in the community for the Orumba North and South Federal Constituency has been scheduled to hold in Nanka on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

However, in the build-up for the highly anticipated election, some happenings have been recorded in the community, some of which include the life threats from some yet-to-be-identified persons warning the current Member representing the Orumba North and South Federal Constituency and candidate of the Young People’s Party (YPP) for the re-run election, Hon. Mrs Chinwe Nnabuife not to come into Nanka again for any reason; the consequent gruesome assassination of the YPP Chairman in Nanka Ward 1, Chief Joseph Ezenwegbu (Joe Mohale); alleged kidnap of another indigene of the community, Chief Patrick Ezeanaka; among other happenings.

This has unarguably led to an increased tension in the community as time ticks closer to the election.

The most recent of these happenings is the disruption of the campaign rally of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) at Nanka by thugs allegedly sent by the former Member representing the Orumba North and South Federal Constituency and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the re-run election, Mr. Okwudili Ezenwankwo.

Raising an alarm and expressing a concern about the incident, Dr. Akabuike, a witness to the incident, emphasized that Mr. Ezenwankwo should be called to order before things get out of hand.

Akabuike, while recounting the incident in a short piece titled “Run Election in Nanka – A Time Bomb”, said “One of the beauties of democracy is universal franchise – freedom to vote at elections. What will happen in Nanka on the 3rd of  February may be different.

“Today by about 4.30 pm at Umudunu Agbiligba  Village Hall  Nanka. Okwudili Ezenwankwor sent thugs to disrupt  a campaign rally by the APGA candidate Mr Eric Eze. The campaign team was led by the  Chief of Staff  to the Government of Ananmbra State Mr  Ernest  Ezeajughi. Others present were: Mr Eric Ezeh (APGA candidate for the House of Representatives); Hon Emeka Aforka (Former member Anambra State House of Assembly); Hon Okey Ezeobi; Hon Dr Joe Akabuike; Chief  Christian Onyemelukwe – Mr Ejike Osisioma (Director in ANNSIPA); and Cyril Nwobu (APGA Chairman Orumba North and others).

“The thugs came with shuttle bus and jumped into the hall shouting ‘Ewepudike for House of Reps.’ Two of them who were identified were said to be from Okoh. Please what is Okoh person doing in a political rally where Umudunu people were invited for interactions?

“This is a dangerous phenomenon.   Ewepudike should be called to order before things get out of hand. A stitch in time saves nine.”

