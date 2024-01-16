Imo : How Uzodimma’s Inauguration Ceremony Reconciled Tinubu, Obasanjo Longtime Political Rift

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

President Tinubu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo were all smiles yesterday January 15, at the inauguration of Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, for a second term.

The inauguration brought the two prominent sons of Yoruba land and leaders of the country to a smiling exchange of pleasantries which had not taken place since the coming in Bola Tinubu as Nigerian president.

Both politicians put their differences aside as they exchanged pleasantries while maintaining a smile, as Governor Uzodimma and other dignitaries watch in admiration.

Recall that Obasanjo was opposed to the emergence of President Tinubu and even campaigned against him during the 2023 presidential election.

In the ceremony, President Bola Tinubu commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for his stewardship in Imo State, describing him as the “real hope” of the state.

“It is a great honour for me to be here in Imo State. And to congratulate the people of Imo for being discerning and determined to vote into a second term, a very unique individual who resonates with a progressive agenda, Senator Hope Uzodimma,” he said.

Tinubu said his administration will give more attention to education and healthcare, as well as provide the enablements for industrialization and investments in consonance with his vision of creating an economically stable and prosperous country.

He said he is well-attuned to the concerns of citizens, assuring them that the challenges brought on by very essential reforms are being addressed.

“In the past 40 years, a few people were cornering our common wealth, and calling it subsidy, but I call it wasteful. Right now, we are all bearing and sharing that pain. But things are looking up. Things will get better for the good of all Nigerians. With me, there is hope.

“I assure you that there will be substantial development in education for your children; priority on industrialization; healthcare will receive more allocation and attention. We will train more health workers,” the President said.