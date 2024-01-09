How Anambra Govenor, Soludo Suspended Monarch For Conferring Chieftaincy On APC Senator

From Joshua Chibuzom

The Anambra State government has suspended the traditional ruler of Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state, Igwe Onwuamaeze Ezeani (Igwe Ugonabo, Neni) for conferring chieftaincy title on the senator representing Anambra South, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah.

Senator Ubah of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Odenjinji Neni on the December 29, 2023 by Igwe Ezeani as part of his 20th Ofala Festival.

A letter dated 8th January, 2024 and signed by the Commissioner for Local Government Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Tonycollins Nwabunwane, stated that Igwe Ezeani violated the Anambra State Code of Conduct for Traditional Rulers, which prohibits a traditional ruler from conferring a chieftaincy title on someone from outside his community without obtaining permission from the traditional ruler of the recipient’s community.

The State Government had also mandated that no traditional ruler should confer a chieftaincy title on an individual outside his town/community without prior clearance from the Ministry.

In the letter copied to Commissioner of Police, Anambra State and the Director, Department of State Services in the state, the state government referred to the chieftaincy conferred on Ubah as a phantom title.