8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Search
Subscribe

DFB decry Plights of Igbos, calls for release of all prisoners of Conscience

S/East

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
By Chukwudum Ebele
The Leader of a new self-determination group, Dominant force for Biafra (DFB)under the leadership of Jesus Field Marshall, King, Prophet,  Dr Robinson Ike has raised the alarm   over the whereabouts of some  Pastors and Priest  in Imo state who were reportedly  abducted during several raids conducted by the Nigerian Army in Orlu under the watch of Gov Hope Uzondima.
The pro-Biafra leader  who lamented the disapperance of the priests since 2021 called on the Imo state and Federal Governments to  give account of their whereabouts or be prepared to face the wrath of God who has ordained him as the liberator of the Igbo people whom according to him  have been subjected to all manner of intimidation oppression and persecution since the start of the civil war.
Ike further decried the  untold hardship, deprivation, and frustration the Igbos living in the South East and in other regions were undergoing  in the name of  one Nigeria  even as he declared that the time had come for the Igbos to unite in purpose to liberate themselves from the shackles of socio-ecoonomic  political  slavery in the hands of a Nigerian government that  has  blatantly refused to purge itself  of its deliberate and  irritable marginalization of most industrious region in sub saharan Africa.
“There is no federal presence of FG,in terms of Infrastructure ,welfare ,development and federal  appointments in the upper  echelon of governance ,rather what we have here is a large number of  military  personel who are supposed to be fighting terrorists in Sambisa ,and in Benue and Plateau States running wild with guns shooting burning, abducting and killing our sons and daughters on our own soil while thousands of people are being slaughtered nationwide by terrorists driven by their radical Islamization agenda .
“In Lagos state today the Igbo traders are being tactitly targeted by the state government because of their massive support for their illustrious son Peter Obi during the Presidential election ,so their plan now is to weaken their financial base by embarking on senseless demolition of their shops in the major market developed and occupied by Igbos”
“The list is endless ,and that is why Igbos must rise up and take the bull by horn by calling for  the release of all  prisoners of conscience of   Igbo extraction and beyond because of their belief and faith for a Biafran state under his Leadership “
He added “Where  Ojukwu ,Nanamdi KANU,Simon Ekpa has failed ,go and mark it today I will succeed in achieving the Biafra we have all clamoured for.Whatever it takes I will do it ,and nothing will happen to me,I am called the World Mystique Navigator  and in no distant time victory will be ours “, said Ike
Ike, who claimed he was divinely anointed to be the King of  Igbos further unveiled plans of embarking on a mass sensitization campaign of the agenda of the DFB   in Onitsha which according to him is the administrative capital of Biafra

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
How Anambra Govenor, Soludo Suspended Monarch For Conferring Chieftaincy On APC Senator

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Anambra monarch fingers Soludo's aide, Catholic Archbishop on Nawfia royalty crisis

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.