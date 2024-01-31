Anambra Power Ministry Retakes Over Newly Renovated Agulu Fire Station, Reassures Commitment to Helping the Solution Govt Succeed

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Ministry of Power and Water Resources has re-assured its commitment in helping the administration of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo (popularly known as the Solution Government) to succeed in achieving its vision for the state and its citizens.

The State’s Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, gave the assurance while receiving, on behalf of his Ministry, the newly renovated Agulu Fire Station in Anaocha Local Government Area of the State, which was renovated to standard with touch of modernity by the Soludo Administration and handed over to the Ministry.

According to Information Officer of the Ministry, Mrs. Azuka Offor; the remodeled fire station has two building blocks comprising four offices, as well as toilet facilities, one power house, water facilities, and spacious parking lots for heavy-duty trucks. The station also has three living rooms for housing of firefighters to enhance the promptness of their response to fire incidents in the area.

Receiving the documents of the fire station, Commissioner Chukwuemeka, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Ifeyinwa Uzoka, expressed gratitude to the state government and the State’s Ministry of Housing, for the renovated Agulu Fire Station, emphasizing its significance in bolstering the state’s emergency response capabilities and in improving the conduciveness of the working environment of the State’s fire officers. He also expressed satisfaction with the architectural design and standard of the fire station, which he re-emphasized, would not only enhance the firefighters’ operational efficiency, but also stand as a reflection of and a testament to the Solution Government’s dedication to standard and infrastructural development.

While noting that the primary responsibility of every government is the protection of lives and properties of the people, and which the Solution Government adequately is doing; the Commissioner also underscored the need for adequate security and protection of the station and its facilities to stand the test of time in serving its purpose to the state, even as he also commended the state government for the renovation and the ongoing fencing and landscaping of the station.

Commissioner Chukwuemeka also underscored the significance of such collaborative efforts and synergy between the various ministries and agencies of the government, which, he said, is pivotal to achieving the overarching goal of the state government.

He further reiterated his Ministry’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Soludo Administration achieve its vision of transforming Anambra State into a liveable and prosperous homeland, while also calling on the citizenry to continue to support the government, as everybody has a role to play in turning the dreamed Anambra State into a reality.

In his own remarks, the State’s Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Pauly Onyeka, who was represented by the Director of Building, Construction and Maintenance in the Ministry, Arch. Ojeleke Samuel, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the successful completion of the renovation of the fire station, acknowledging the collaborative spirit that exists between the two Ministries and the dedicated team working under Governor Soludo’s administration.

Giving an overview of the renovated fire station, Commissioner Onyeka, reiterated the Ministry of Housing’s dedication to executing projects that contribute to the overall development goals of the state, even as he also expressed gratitude to Governor Soludo for providing all the necessary support and resources that enabled the Ministry successfully carry out the project.

On his own part, the contractor who handled the project, Engr. Chizoba Nnagboo, thanked the two Ministries for finding him worthy to execute the project, while also urging them to provide adequate security for the station.

Also present at the event were the Director of the Fire Service Department of the Ministry of Power and Water Resources, officers of the State’s Fire Service, among others.

As the handover ceremony concluded, the atmosphere was filled with optimism, symbolizing not just the handing over of the renovated fire station but also a broader commitment of the Solution Government to the safety and welfare of the masses, which is adjudged the typical quality of a responsive and responsible government.

Photo credit: Azuka Offor