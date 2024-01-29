8.4 C
Controversy As Abia Government Declares Man Hunt For 700 Indigenes Who Snubbed Police Recruitment Interview

S/East
Tension In Abia State As Supreme Court Reserves Judgment On Gov’ship Dispute
Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has expressed concern over the poor response of youths from the state to the ongoing police recruitment exercise.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, noted that it had come to the notice of the government that the quota allocated to the state in the recruitment exercise has been grossly underutilized.

According to the statement, 700 candidates from the state, who were invited for interview, towards recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force, failed to show up.

“Regrettably, about 700 candidates invited for interview in the ongoing recruitment exercise are yet to show up.

“To this end, the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, has directed all local government Mayors, Chairmen of traditional rulers Councils and their members in all the LGAs, Presidents-general of town unions, and community leaders to immediately mobilize their youths for this very important exercise to ensure that the state’s quota is filled.

“The Governor further directed all those who have been invited for the interview as a matter of urgency, to appear for the exercise.

“Abia cannot be left out in the scheme of any aspect of Nigeria’s socio-political and economic life,” the statement said.

The statement further urged all invited candidates who are yet to show up for the recruitment exercise, for one reason or the other, to approach the Office of the Commissioner for Information and Culture for further clarifications.

