Finally Peace Returns In Imo NLC As Uche Nwaigwe Elected As Chairman, NUJ State Chairman, Nwanguma  Pub- Sec

From Joshua Chibuzom

The Chairman of Nigeria Union Of Journalists NUJ Imo State Council, Comrade Ifeanyi Nwanguma JP has emerged the State Publicity Secretary of Nigeria Labour Congress, Imo State Council.

Nwanguma emergence followed the Imo NLC harmonized election which took place on Wednesday, 10th January, 2024 at the Imo State Labour House.

Comrade Ifeanyi Nwanguma while speaking to Journalists shortly after their inauguration expressed profound gratitude to the leaders and Stakeholders of NLC in Imo State for the recent peace, Unity and harmony in the state, pointing out that NUJ Imo State Council will continue to support and promote the current industrial unity in Imo State.

Twenty Nine industrial Unions out of thirty two industrial Unions operating in Imo State participated in the harmonized election that saw Comrade Uche Chigaemezu Nwaigwe of Nigeria Civil Service Union emerging the consensus Chairman of Imo State NLC.

It will be recalled that the leaders of the two factions in Imo State NLC, Dr Philip Nwansi and Dr George Ofoegbu dropped their chairmanship ambition which led to the emergence of a neutral candidate acceptable to the two camps in the state, in the person of Comrade Uche Chigaemezu Nwaigwe.

Following this healthy development in Imo State NLC, peace, Unity and brotherly love have returned to Imo State NLC for the collective interest of Imo State workers .