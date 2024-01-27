Aftermath Of Uzodimma’s Second Term Inauguration, Impeachment Looms In Imo Assembly 

Indications are rife that an impeachment plot is looming in Imo State House of Assembly, following whisperings from members of the House, over alleged high-handedness of the Principal Officers of the present Imo Legislature.

Information reaching our correspondent has it that the members are no more comfortable with the Principal Officers of the House, and are making frantic moves to make a change in the Lawmaking Chamber.

It was learnt that members are accusing the current Speaker, Rt Hon Chike Olemgbe of inexperience, which they claimed has led the House and its members look like Lame ducks in Imo polity.

It was alleged that the Speaker is not out spoken and not forceful as his quiet mien has led to the Executive to easily deny the members rights that accrue to them.

However, the members who spoke under anonymity said that although Olemgbe as a person is a good man, hardworking and available in office every day, but those surrounding him are his problem.

Impartial Observers were told that the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu is the defacto Speaker, who over-shaddows the Main Speaker, making Olemgbe look weak and not incharge.

The plotters therefore say that the best option is to remove Amara Iwuanyanwu with the Speaker including the Majority Leader, Hon Kanayo Onyemechi.

They also allegedly complained about the majority leader, Rt Hon Onyemechi who is accused to be in league of the Lawmakers riding rough shod over their own colleagues, as if others are errand Boys.

But some of the members are said to have backed out of the plot as they believe the plot will not work out, as previous plans to remove Iwuanyanwu as Deputy failed, because of his rooted connection with the Executive Arm of Imo Government.

The Speaker, Olemgbe, is a first time House member, and emerged Speaker because the House amended its Laws to accommodate even first comers as Speaker.

However, despite the cloudy situation, some members are already positioning themselves to grab any vacant position in the event anything happens.

The Imo Speakership position is zoned to Okigwe Zone, since Orlu has the Governorship position, while Owerri occupies the Deputy Seat.

Assuming Olemgbe is sholved aside, others waiting in the wings include Hons Sam Osuji (Isiala Mbano) Chidiebere Ogbunikpa, a two time ranking member (Okigwe) a former Speaker, and three time Assembly member, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibe (Obowo), Benard Ozoemelam (Ihitte –Uboma) and James Esile ( Onuimo).

Sources said that the present Imo House of Assembly has been “suffering and Smiling in order not rock the boat, and for the peace of Imo State”.

But one of the angry Lawmakers said that they need to create impacts in their various constituencies, but that is not possible without funds to carry out some constituency projects.