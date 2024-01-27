Rivers State House Of Assembly Overrides Gov Fubara To Pass Four New Bills Into Law

The Rivers State House of Assembly has voted to override Governor Siminalayi Fubara and pass four new bills into law. Impartial Observers reports that this happened during plenary on Friday January 26 at the House of Assembly Quarters after the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule read four letters addressed to him by the governor wherein he declined his assent to the four new bills which had been sent to him for assent.

The House relying on Section 100 subsection 5 said the assent of the governor is not required for the passage into law of the said bills.

The section stated that “where the Governor withholds assent and the bill is again passed by two thirds majority, the bill shall become a law and the assent of the Governor shall not be required”.

Speaking further, the Speaker accused the governor of not planning to conduct local government elections in the state, saying “by the reasons given by the Governor it means he doesn’t plan to conduct local government elections in the state”.

He said, “the key thing here is that this law removes the power of the Governor to appoint Caretaker Committee Chairmen for the Local Governments, the Governor is not happy that we’re removing his powers to appoint caretaker chairmen”

The 4 Laws passed are:

1-The Rivers Local Government Amendment Law

2-The Rivers State Traditional Rulers Amendment Law

3-The Rivers State Advertisement and Use of State Owned Property Prohibition repeal law.

4- The Rivers State Funds Management and Financial Autonomy Law.