Sen Ekwunife Dismisses Critics Of APC . Says Defection Is Traditional Among Politicians

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Immediate past senator that represented Anambra Central Senatorial District Iyom Uche Ekwunife has dismissed those against her joining the All Progressives Congress APC contending that all Anambra politicians have at some point or the other moved from one political party to another.

Recall that just recently Ekwunife dumped the People’s Democratic Party PDP to join the All Progressives Congress APC which some political watchers had their reservation about the move.

Ekwunife who said this at the commissioning of a pavilion at Stella Maris Girls College Abagana in Njikoka local government area and the newly constructed shops at Abatete market in Idemili North local government area respectively noted that the essence of joining a National party is to serve the people and impact positively on the lives of the masses.

“It is unfortunate that most times we get carried away by sentiments and it is political sentiments that have kept us where we are today ”

“For somebody to say that APC is a Hausa , APC is Yoruba or APC is Igbo is very wrong , there is no political party that is for Hausa ,Yoruba or Igbo alone because all political parties belong to Hausa Yoruba and Igbo ”

“This is also because no sectional party can get registered by INEC in Nigeria and it must be a National party before it gets registered and we politicians non of us have been in one party forever”

“We have moved from one party to another and tell me who have not moved from one party to the other , tell me a reputable politician that have not moved from one party to another”

Continuing Ekwunife contended that “They are moving from one party to another because they want a platform to serve their people better and yes you can enter a vehicle and the vehicle is not speeding to the level you want you move into the one that is available to serve your people ”

“There is no politician in Anambra state that has not moved from one party to another and no matter how good the person says he or she is or how big the politician says he or she is that has not moved from one party to another and it is traditional in Anambra state”

*When you talk about the APC you must not deny the fact about what the party at the center is doing for us in the South East because if you go out you see the Express road projects being executed by the APC government under President Ahmed Bola Tinubu from Enugu to Awka”

“It has never been like this before and while I was coming back I passed through the second Niger Bridge from Asaba in Delta state to access Anambra state and this is a laudable project for the federal government so let us be objective minded in our analysis” she said.

Ekwunife further noted that as a member of the National Assembly she has invested over N25 Billion in Anambra Central Senatorial District and that they are not zonal interventions.

She insisted that she is a stakeholder in the Nigerian project and that she knows the system because she is a systems person .

In their respective remarks the Manager of Stella Maris Girls College Abagana Rev Fr Hilary Okwunalu and the President General of Abatete Town Union Sir Lawrence Okoye described Ekwunife as one that carries everyone along adding that despite being out of the National Assembly she has continued to impact positively on the lives of people around her.