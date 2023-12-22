On Rivers crisis: PDP Re-assures Members, Warns Against Unguarded Statements by Some Leaders

By Suleiman Mohammed, Dutse

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the end of its emergency meeting on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, re-assures all members, critical stakeholders and supporters of our Party that its interventions particularly with regard to the political development in Rivers State are yielding desired results.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary . Debo Ologunagba, the NWC stated we received very disturbing reports that such unscrupulous individuals are recruited by the One-Party-State seeking APC administration to undermine the cohesion that exists within the PDP which will enable it to effectively perform its opposition role for the sustenance of Democracy and the wellbeing of Nigerians.

It is rather unfortunate that such inexcusable conducts, comments, utterances and betrayals are coming from individuals who have benefitted immensely from the PDP but who have the record and notoriety of brazenly betraying the Party in various elections and at slightest opportunity for their selfish interests.

These leaders must understand and recognize that their actions and utterances are not only inimical to the wellbeing of Nigerians but also in gross violation of the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP, especially Sections 57, 58 and 59 of the Constitution of the PDP

The NWC also reassures that the PDP remains united and firmly on ground in Rivers State and other parts of the country despite the challenges.

The NWC under the Acting Chairmanship of Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum remains unwavering in providing steady and effective leadership that ensures the stability, growth and effective management of interests and corporate integrity of our Party in spite of the onslaught by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to decimate opposition and impose a One-Party State on our nation.

The NWC however expresses serious displeasure over incautious conduct, activities and unguarded utterances by certain leaders who are out to disparage critical Organs of the Party, inflame passions, cause division among members and bring our dear Party to public disrepute for their selfish reasons.

Of particular reference is the deleterious public statement credited to the former Governor of Jigawa State, His Excellency Sule Lamido, which was made apparently with the intent to inject bad blood and drag down our Party for self-seeking motives.

Recall that Former Jigawa State governor Alhaji Sule Lamido has berated the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for their failure to mediate in River State political crisis, which he said, had given a “free hand to rapacious scavenger, the APC, to key in with ulterior motives of stealing the party’s fortune.”

Lamido, being one of the PDP’s founding fathers, expressed his anger against the party’s leadership on his Facebook page and urged them to wake-up from their deep slumber to do what is expected from them before it becomes too late.

He said, “The PDP has all leadership structure including National Working Committee (NWC), but one shall wonder how come their total absence in the saga playing out in the party’s family in Rivers? Is the docility of the leadership of the PDP so comatose to the extent that President Tinubu of APC, our sworn rival and opponent is now the grand patriarch of the PDP?

Lamido continued, “The PDP National Executive Council (NEC) should feel sufficiently embarrassed if not slighted by the action taken by President Tinubu to reward a political mercenary with PDP fortunes in Rivers State.

Similarly in swipt reactions from jigawa state Secretariat of the PDP under the leadership of the party, Alh. Idris Diginsa state’s the jigawa state PDP Chapter and all stakeholders take exception to this not so deeply through action on our revered leader.

Though understandably,the composition and chemistry of the NWC could be excused due to its Laguna in the historical formation of the PDP the NWC members may wish to be reminded that some elders took a lot of risks including going to prison for them to occupy the position they are now enjoying.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat of the PDP the state Secretary of the party, Hon. Isa Gwadayi mentioned ” We have noticed with dismay the imbroglio that is unfolding in the River’s state PDP and the polity in general over the past weeks. We have also followed with keen interest development that led to the opportunistic intervention of president Tinubu in the name of resolving the dispute

According to Gwadayi it was on this note our leader, Dr. Sule Lamido as a founding fathers if the PDP after noticing the ambivalence of our NWC, decided to show his genuine and sincere concern by drawing it’s attention for immediate action. Rather than need to his fatherly counsel, the NWC through the National Publicity Secretary decided to release a disrespectful press statement against our leader.

” We in jigawa have been brought up fighting for the cause of the common man a djustice, struggle for this cause is in our political DNA. We shall dto at nothing in defense of our leader”

The secretary conclude his address as saying the primary function or duty if the NWC was to serve, protect and promote the fortunes if our great party, not to offer means of livehood .We urged the members of BWC to heed the counsel given by Dr. Sule Lamido as a repicite in resolving PDP crisis amicably.