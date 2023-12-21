Abia Enviable under Labour Party – Gov. Hope Uzodimma, Praises Otti

From Joshua Chibuzom

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, has extolled the leadership qualities of his Abia State counterpart, Dr Alex Otti, saying that Abia is now enviable under the ex-banker.

Uzodimma who spoke Sunday at the Thanksgiving ceremony of the Minister of State for Labour, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, at Isuochi, commended Otti for his developmental strides.

He described Governor Otti as “one of our finest and brightest” in the country. Uzodimma acknowledged that Abia under Otti has had a fresh breath.

“I want to use this medium to congratulate the people of Abia State for the lease of life that we are witnessing in the government of Dr Alex Otti”

Uzodinma also commended Hon Onyejeocha who he described as an Amazon for her immense contributions towards the development of the state and upliftment of the people.

He noted that although the ex-lawmaker was not reelected to the green chamber, her contributions as a member of the Federal Executive Council, “are enormous.”

Uzodinma said that South East Governors were already collaborating to alleviate the sufferings of the people and called on the political class, irrespective of their political affiliation to unite for the development of the zone.

“I therefore call on the politicians in Abia State, indeed in the South East to join hands together to build a new region for our people, to create an economy for our people, to create a life for our people, to develop our zone for the interest of all of us.

“I am particularly very delighted that this time the awareness has become so incremental to the extent that it does not matter which political party you come from. We are looking for quality service, how to serve our people, if we serve our people well, it means we have served God well, because the mind of the people is obviously the mind of God.”

In his remarks, Gov Otti said he was only discharging his responsibilities by building roads and other Infrastructures.

According to him, he is not serving Abians any special favour by doing what he was elected to do, adding that he has no choice but to deliver on his mandate.

Otti promised to deliver on his campaign promises and to change the narrative for the good of all Abians.

“When we are building roads, it is not a favour, we want to create access so that people can go about their businesses freely and smoothly.”

He thanked the people of Umunneochi for their continued support to his administration, and to Hon. Onyejeocha, urging them to sustain it.

He appreciated the decision of Hon. Onyejiocha to thank God for his blessings and grace upon her life.

Otti noted her quality contributions for the development of the state and the country, and encouraged her to continue to make positive impacts.

In her speech, Hon. Onyejeocha thanked God for helping her to strain her current political height which she acknowledged was only made possible by God.

The former Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, narrated her life experiences and how God has been her foundation and help over the years.

Onyejeocha further noted that God had taken over the political landscape of Abia .

She said that the era of “relegating God to the background in Abia is over as God is taking over the State now.”

Onyejeocha restated her readiness to serve at any level to make the nation great and thanked Governor Otti and all that came to identify with her.

In his sermon entitled: “The Power of Thanksgiving” the Bishop, Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Nsuka/Ehamufu, Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Dr. John Eze, stressed the need for thanksgiving unto the Lord.

He said that “thanksgiving provokes the power of God into action, triggers multiplication of God’s blessings, guarantees preservation of testimonies and makes people to know that God blesses people.”

The Isuochi- born preacher, who appreciated Hon. Onyejiocha’s dedication to God and contributions to the development of her people, thanked God for the kind of leadership He has provided for Abia State with Governor Alex Otti in the helm of affairs.

Some of the dignitaries at the event were the National Chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje; the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN; among others including members of the National Assembly from across party divides.