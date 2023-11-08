Zamfara: Arewa elders seek govs’ intervention on Lawal, Mattawalle face-off

8.4 C
A group, Arewa Elders Forum For Development and Peace, on Tuesday, called on the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Zamfara state elders to intervene in the face-off between Governor Dauda Lawal and the immediate past governor and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mattawalle in the interest of the good people of the state.

According to the Forum’s Deputy National Secretary, Dr Aliyu Rumfa, shortly after an emergency meeting in Kaduna, the continued feud between the two leaders will rob the state of much-needed development.

Rumfa, therefore, appealed to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar 111 as well as respected northern elders to as a matter of urgency wade into the face-off in order to halt the unnecessary “smear of campaign” between the leaders.

He insisted there was no reason for the governors and other respected voices to just fold their arms to allow the two illustrious sons of Zamfara state are at war with each other while innocent citizens of the state “suffer banditry attacks, kidnapping and other social vices include poverty and hunger daily.”

According to him, the earlier the better for the incumbent governor and his predecessor to reconcile so that the expected “good governance, peace, and improved general security in the state and Northwest as a region” can take place.

He added that even as the two leaders are from different political parties, they ought to unite and cooperate to “build a formidable force that can successfully fight insecurity and bring political cohesion and progress to the state.”

He said, “we challenge other elders in the North especially those in the Northwest to stand up and bring an end to this unnecessary fight where outsiders are being sponsored or involved in rallies, and protests against an individual to achieve public sympathy.

“We call on our esteemed and highly respected Sultan of Sokoto, and other traditional and religious leaders from the region to intervene and bring an end to this needless campaign of calumny which is destroying our sense of responsibility and political unity.”

Meanwhile, the Forum also called on the Minister of State for Defence,Bello Mattawalle to use his good office in securing the state.

“We also call on the Minister of State Defense, Bello Mohammed Matawalle to use his office to improve the security operation in the state to fight against insecurity.ENDS…

