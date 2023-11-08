Aviation Unions Ground All Flights To Owerri, Blacklist Gov Uzodimma

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Aviation unions in Nigeria have directed the withdrawal of all flights to Owerri, Imo State, following the brutal attack of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, in the state capital last week.

The National Union Of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots And Engineers (NAAPE) made the declaration in a joint statement.

The joint statement by their General-Secretaries, including Comrades Ocheme Aba; NUATE, Frances Akinjole; ATSSSAN, Abdul Rasaq Saidu; ANAP and Umoh Ofonime, NAAPE, also banned from all airports Governor Hope Uzodimma, describing him as persona non grata in these places.

The statement read: “Following the escalation of the imbroglio created by the mayhem unleashed on workers by the Imo State Government of Hope Uzodimma and continued insensitivity of the Government over the matter; and in compliance with the directive of the joint NEC session of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), the above named unions, being affiliates of NLC and TUC, hereby direct all aviation workers (both public and private) to withdraw all services to all Owerri flights (inwards and outwards) from any airport in Nigeria with effect from midnight of 08/11/2023 (today).

“In addition, the person of Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State is hereby declared persona non grata at all airports in Nigeria until he purges himself of bestial tendencies.

“Our unions will make further efforts through our international affiliations to blacklist Hope Uzodimma worldwide.

“Furthermore, all aviation workers in Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, owerri are hereby directed to stay at home, also with effect from midnight today (08/11/2023) as directed by NLC and TUC.

“Based on the above, the State Councils and all Branches of the unions will meet today at 5pm in Lagos and Abuja to agree on modalities for carrying out the above directive. The meeting in Lagos will hold at NUATE Secretariat, while that of Abuja will be at GAT (pilgrims’ terminal).

“By this notice, the airports’ managements, airlines operating into and out of Owerri, intending airport passengers into and out of Owerri, and the general public are hereby advised about this situation so as to be forewarned.”

The strike action is indefinite until otherwise directed by NLC and TUC, the unions said.